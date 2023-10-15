Bitcoin, Ethereum And Altcoins See Whopping $749M Transfer — What's Next?

by Bibhu Pattnaik, Benzinga Staff Writer
October 15, 2023 11:06 AM | 1 min read
Zinger Key Points
  • Crypto whales moved $749 million in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP and Shiba Inu.
  • Significant transfers hint at potential market trends and investor sentiment shifts.

In a recent flurry of activity within the cryptocurrency realm, high-profile investors, commonly termed as "whales," have initiated substantial transfers of digital currencies.

These movements encompass major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD and Shiba Inu (SHIB).

According to the Whale Alert data, the whales relocated an impressive $511 million in Bitcoin. A portion of these transfers was channeled to the premier U.S.-based crypto exchange, Coinbase, while the rest took place between anonymous wallets.

Highlighted Bitcoin transactions by Whale Alert include:

  • 2,740 BTC, equivalent to $73,055,868 USD, shifted from an undisclosed wallet to Coinbase.
  • 2,795 BTC, amounting to $75,029,955 USD, relocated from an undisclosed wallet to Coinbase.
  • 2,807 BTC, worth $74,894,150 USD, transferred from an undisclosed wallet to Coinbase.
  • 1,000 BTC, valued at $26,872,014 USD, moved from an undisclosed wallet to Coinbase.
  • 9,775 BTC, totaling $261,129,772 USD, exchanged hands between undisclosed wallets.
    For altcoins, Whale Alert data reveals that affluent traders shifted an estimated $238 million in Ethereum, Shiba Inu and XRP to diverse crypto exchange platforms. Some notable altcoin movements include:

    • 22,017 ETH, equivalent to $34,313,618 USD, directed to Coinbase.
    • 50,000 ETH, valued at $78,307,428 USD, moved to Kraken.
    • 31,200,000 XRP, worth $15,149,324 USD, transferred to Bitstamp.
    • 23,700,000 XRP, amounting to $11,502,941, shifted to Bitso.
    • 4,607,030,677,374 SHIB, equivalent to $31,387,700, exchanged hands between anonymous wallets.

