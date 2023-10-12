Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 Following CPI Data; THORChain, Rocket Pool Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the $27,000 level on Thursday.
Ethereum ETH/USD, also moved lower, trading below the key $1,600 mark this morning.
The U.S. inflation rate came in steady at 3.7% for September, compared to market estimates of 3.6%. The annual core consumer price inflation rate eased to 4.1% in September from 4.3% in the previous month.
Loom Network LOOM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while THORChain RUNE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $26,796 while ETH fell by around 1.3% to $1,549 on Thursday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
Loom Network LOOM/USD
Price: $0.2137
24-hour gain: 10.8%
Frax Share FXS/USD
Price: $5.63
24-hour gain: 4.5%
Gala GALA/USD
Price: $0.0135
24-hour gain: 2.8%
Cronos CRO/USD
Price: $0.05044
24-hour gain: 2.5%
ApeCoin APE/USD
Price: $1.05
24-hour gain: 2.1%
Losers
THORChain RUNE/USD
Price: $1.51
24-hour drop: 9.3%
Rocket Pool RPL/USD
Price: $18.40
24-hour drop: 4.7%
Avalanche AVAX/USD
Price: $9.02
24-hour drop: 4.2%
Maker MKR/USD
Price: $1,351.00
24-hour drop: 4.1%
Mantle MNT/USD
Price: $0.3443
24-hour drop: 3.9%
Read This Next: Exxon Mobil To Rally Around 23%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Thursday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.