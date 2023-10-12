Bitcoin Falls Below $27,000 Following CPI Data; THORChain, Rocket Pool Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the $27,000 level on Thursday.

Ethereum ETH/USD, also moved lower, trading below the key $1,600 mark this morning.

The U.S. inflation rate came in steady at 3.7% for September, compared to market estimates of 3.6%. The annual core consumer price inflation rate eased to 4.1% in September from 4.3% in the previous month.

Loom Network LOOM/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while THORChain RUNE/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.05 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.3%. BTC was trading lower by 1.3% at $26,796 while ETH fell by around 1.3% to $1,549 on Thursday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Loom Network LOOM/USD

Price: $0.2137

24-hour gain: 10.8%

Frax Share FXS/USD

Price: $5.63

24-hour gain: 4.5%

Gala GALA/USD

Price: $0.0135

24-hour gain: 2.8%

Cronos CRO/USD

Price: $0.05044

24-hour gain: 2.5%

ApeCoin APE/USD

Price: $1.05

24-hour gain: 2.1%

Losers

THORChain RUNE/USD

Price: $1.51

24-hour drop: 9.3%

Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $18.40

24-hour drop: 4.7%

Avalanche AVAX/USD

Price: $9.02

24-hour drop: 4.2%

Maker MKR/USD

Price: $1,351.00

24-hour drop: 4.1%

Mantle MNT/USD

Price: $0.3443

24-hour drop: 3.9%

