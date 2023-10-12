Mysterious Project Stores Afghan War Logs On Bitcoin Blockchain As Ordinals In Support Of Julian Assange

A mysterious project, known as “Project Spartacus,” has emerged, presumably with the intent to support Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.

What Happened: The project seeks to commemorate the classified information that the U.S. government has accused Assange of illegally providing to journalists in the renowned Afghan War Diary by inscribing it onto the Bitcoin BTC/USD blockchain.

Established in 2006, WikiLeaks is a non-profit media organization. The organization was founded by Assange, an Australian editor, publisher, and activist who is presently fighting against extradition to the US due to his involvement with WikiLeaks. Despite being an Australian citizen and having allegedly not committed any offenses on U.S. soil, Assange’s extradition remains a looming possibility.

Bitcoin Magazine revealed the existence of Project Spartacus, which aims to immortalize the tens of thousands of logs from the Afghan War published by Assange’s WikiLeaks in July 2010.

To accomplish this, Project Spartacus utilizes the Ordinals protocol, a meta protocol for Bitcoin that allows for the addition of arbitrary data to the blockchain. This approach aligns with the project’s aim to combat information censorship.

Will The SEC Finally Approve Long-Awaited Bitcoin Spot ETF? Ask industry experts directly at Benzinga's Future of Digital Assets event happening in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023. Be a part of the discussions where you won't just be a passive spectator. Don't let this chance slip away – secure early bird discounted tickets now!

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy

Why It Matters: By inscribing the Afghan War logs onto the blockchain, Project Spartacus seeks to protect the data that Assange risked his life to make public.

Project Spartacus takes a unique approach by utilizing Ordinals’ successful use case of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the Bitcoin blockchain to emphasize the importance of decentralized information accuracy. With tens of thousands of nodes in different jurisdictions worldwide, the Bitcoin blockchain, powered by Ordinals, may serve as the ultimate publishing tool to combat information censorship and tampering.

According to a report by Galaxy Digital, text files represent the vast majority of Bitcoin inscriptions, accounting for approximately 95% of all inscriptions. Image-based inscriptions account for approximately 3.5% of all inscriptions, with the remaining 1.5% consisting of other types of digital artifacts.

Last week. Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. expressed his clear stance on Assange. "Yeah, I will pardon Julian Assange on day one, and probably Snowden as well. And I will look at other cases," he said.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $0.058, down 1.06% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Here’s How Much You Should Invest In Shiba Inu Today For A $1M Payday If SHIB Hits 1 Cent?

Photo via Shutterstock