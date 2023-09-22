Max Keiser Slams Crypto Influencer Ben Armstrong After He Raises $80K To Fund Legal Campaign: 'Get Off The Sh*coin Crack Pipe As Soon As You Can'

American broadcaster and filmmaker Max Keiser on Thursday made critical remarks about crypto influencer Ben Armstrong.

What Happened: Keiser likened Armstrong’s promotion of “shi*coins” to addictive and destructive substances, emphasizing the potential harm they can cause.

"My advice to crypto boy is to get to a shi*coiners anonymous (SA) meeting and get off the shi*coin crack pipe as soon as you can. It doesn't get better. If you keep OD'ing on shi*coins your life can only get worse. SHI*COINS ARE POISON . Look what they did to this poor guy."

Why It Matters: This comes after Armstrong on Tuesday took to X, where he appealed to his followers for financial assistance in his legal battle to regain control over BitBoy Crypto.

Describing it as the most traumatic experience of his life, Armstrong expressed the immense strain the situation has placed on him and his family. He mentioned that even some close friends and family members had turned against him due to financial disputes, plunging his life into turmoil. In light of these circumstances, he appealed to his followers and supporters to help fund his legal campaign. Donations to his Ethereum ETH/USD, Bitcoin BTC/USD, and Cardano ADA/USD addresses have exceeded $80,000 thus far.

Armstrong’s plea for financial support, however, elicited mixed reactions from the crypto community. Blockchain sleuth ZachXBT questioned the accountability of Armstrong’s promotion of questionable projects and meme coins, pointing out the losses suffered by investors.

Similarly, pseudonymous analyst Crypto Tony, expressed disappointment in Armstrong’s crowdfunding request. "Literally woke up to seeing Bitboy begging for money. This is a guy who has made millions and millions. Doesn't really get more pathetic than this, and another low towards his community."

Price Action: At the time of writing, Bitcoin BTC/USD was trading at $26,617 down 1.56% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

