Messari CEO Gushes Over Pro-Bitcoin Presidential Hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy As 'Real Deal' Who 'Isn't 80'

It appears that Ryan Selkis, the CEO of crypto market intelligence provider Messari, holds an admiration for Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy.

What Happened: In a post on X, Selkis referred to Ramaswamy as “excellent (and deep) on crypto far beyond what he even shared on stage today.”

Selkis described Ramaswamy as the "real deal” and commended his knowledge in the field, noting that he is not only impressive but also relatively young.

In a subtle reference to other presidential candidates like Joe Biden (who is 80 years old) and Donald Trump (who is 78 years old), Selkis said “He isn’t 80.”

Ramaswamy made an appearance at Messari's Mainnet crypto conference on Wednesday, where he discussed SEC rulings and the disruptive potential of blockchain technology in traditional finance.

He criticized regulatory agencies as an "unconstitutional fourth branch of government" and referred to them as a "cancer at the heart of our federal government," reported CoinDesk.

Selkis, who has seen the framework, agreed with Ramaswamy, stating that it is currently "75% there."

Why It Matters: On September 4, Selkis revealed that he'd put Ramaswamy’s odds at being president at 50%.

Selkis said, “A major presidential candidate actually having a fully baked position on crypto is something—I hope people will take up Vivek and his campaign on actually submitting some feedback.”

He further emphasized his dedication to Ramaswamy’s cause, declaring, “If you wanted me to run for Senate that's not going to happen, but I'd throw that energy to Vivek. Highest conviction bet I've made since going all in on Bitcoin BTC/USD in 2013.”

