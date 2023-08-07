Can Bitcoin Touch $100K Before 2024 Halving: Crypto Bro Wagers 1M Satoshis

Blockstream CEO Adam Back, has expressed his confidence in Bitcoin BTC/USD reaching a new all-time high of over $100,000 before the cryptocurrency’s halving event in 2024.

What Happened: Bitcoin halving is a highly anticipated event that occurs approximately every four years, resulting in a reduction of new Bitcoin issuance.

This process has historically been associated with increased attention, volatility, and speculation within the cryptocurrency market.

The bet was made during a conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter) with a pseudonymous user, @Vikingobbitcoin.

While Back believes that Bitcoin will hit $100,000 by March 31, 2024, Vinkingo expressed their belief that it won’t happen until 2025. The wagered date is just before the scheduled halving event, currently set for April 26.

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Why It Matters: Back is so confident in this outcome that he is willing to wager a million satoshis, equivalent to $290 at current prices, on this prediction.

This amount is relatively small, considering Back’s estimated net worth of $50 to $300 million.

Notably, bets on significant Bitcoin price increases have attracted substantial sums in the past. For example, back in March, Balaji Srinivasan made a $1 million bet on Bitcoin’s price within a 90-day period.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC BTC/USD was trading at $29,107.23, up 0.29% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo Courtesy: Shutterstock.com

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Traded Mixed Amid CRV Hack Drama: Analyst Says King Crypto ‘Screaming Up’ As Halving Draws Near

Join Benzinga’s Future of Digital Assets in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!