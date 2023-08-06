Shiba Inu Burn Rate Spikes Over 130% — Can $10 Worth SHIB Make You A Meme Coin Millionaire Today?

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, the self-proclaimed “Dogecoin DOGE/USD Killer's” burn rate has surged over 145%.

What Happened: In the past 24 hours, Shiburn, the burning mechanism, reported that 92 million SHIB tokens have been transferred to “inferno” wallets, effectively removing them from circulation forever.

This substantial burn activity includes a single transaction of 34,547,609 SHIB to a dead wallet, which occurred around six hours ago. The burn rate signifies the intentional removal of tokens from circulation to increase scarcity and potentially drive up the value of the remaining tokens.

Why It Matters: This comes as Shiba Inu’s lead developer, Shytoshi Kusama, has introduced an in-depth explanation of the newly implemented Self-Sovereign Identity (SSI) solution for the Shibarium Layer 2 platform.

With this advancement, Shiba Inu aims to enhance user empowerment capabilities. Simply put, SSI enables individuals to retain full control over their online identities. Rather than entrusting personal information to various websites and apps, SSI allows users to keep their data private, much like carrying one’s identification in a physical wallet.

As for its market value, $10 worth of SHIB currently buys 1,066,098 tokens, potentially transforming holders into SHIB millionaires. At the time of writing, SHIB is trading at $0.00000938.

