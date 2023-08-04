Cosmoverse Lands In Istanbul: Spotlight On Interchain Innovations

Interchain innovation takes center stage this October as Istanbul welcomes the annual Cosmoverse conference. Running from October 2-4, 2023, this event is dedicated to exploring the thriving Cosmos ATOM/USD ecosystem and its potential to catalyze greater global collaboration across various blockchain networks.

Why Istanbul?

The choice of Istanbul as the host city underlines Turkey's significant role in the crypto market. According to Chainalysis' Global Crypto Adoption Index, Turkey holds the 12th spot, making it a vibrant hub for cryptocurrency adoption and a fitting locale for the Cosmoverse conference.

See Also: Brian Armstrong Defies SEC, Vows To Stay In US: 'There Is No Break-Glass Plan'

A Focus on Cross-Chain Collaboration

The Cosmoverse conference aims to connect the Cosmos community to other ecosystems, thereby increasing synergy between diverse networks. The key focus is on showcasing the technological advances within the Cosmos ecosystem, particularly in fostering an environment for cross-chain collaboration.

Spotlight on Recent Milestones

Notably, the conference will provide a forum for discussing recent milestones in the Cosmos ecosystem, such as the launch of Replicated Security and the emergence of the ATOM Economic Zone. These developments are transforming the Cosmos Hub’s security architecture, signaling new strides in the ecosystem's growth.

A Variety of Voices

The three-day conference expects to see over 2000 attendees engaging with a diverse roster of speakers. Notable contributors include Ethan Buchmann, Co-Founder of Cosmos, and Charles d'Haussy, CEO of the DYDX Foundation. In a nod to inclusivity, this year Cosmoverse is opening its doors to other Layer 1 ecosystems to encourage dialogue about a multichain future.

Innovation on Display at Hackmos

In another first, Cosmoverse is set to host Hackmos, a hackathon dedicated to fostering software innovation within the Cosmos ecosystem. This event, scheduled for October 6-7, promises to be a crucible of ideas and collaborations.

Accessibility and Inclusion

Priced at a maximum of $99 per ticket, the Cosmoverse conference aims to be an accessible event within the crypto space. It follows in the wake of several community-building events by ATOMXYZ in cities like Berlin, Hong Kong, and Bali, all intended to bring together diverse Cosmos communities.

The Cosmoverse conference, with its focus on the Cosmos ecosystem and interchain innovation, provides an opportunity to delve into the future of global blockchain collaboration.

Now Read: Revolut Pulls Plug On Crypto Trading In US, Blames 'Changing Regulatory Climate'

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Image: Cosmoverse