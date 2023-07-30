Elon Musk Says 'Something Special Coming Soon' On X, Triggers Crypto Community's Hopes For Dogecoin Payments On Platform

Elon Musk, the owner of X, formerly known as Twitter has hinted at an upcoming development that has sparked anticipation among cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

What Happened: Musk’s statement, “something special coming soon,” has led many to speculate about a potential connection to Dogecoin DOGE/USD, a popular digital currency known for its playful Shiba Inu dog logo.

Several cryptocurrency market users and industry insiders have taken to social media to express their belief that Musk’s cryptic message may be an indication of Dogecoin’s integration into the platform.

One user, known as the “doge whisperer,” tweeted, “Something special like… Dogecoin???”

Furthermore, David Gokhstein, founder of Gokshtein Media expressed his thoughts on the matter, suggesting that Dogecoin could potentially become a payment option on Musk’s mysterious endeavor, “X.”

Why It Matters: This speculation arises after Last week, Musk revamped Twitter’s logo from the blue bird to the X symbol. But that wasn't the only change Musk made.

He also updated his Twitter bio to prominently display the Dogecoin symbol, further solidifying his support for the meme-inspired digital currency.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.078, down 1.21% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

