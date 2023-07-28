If You Had Invested $100 In Bitcoin When Big Bang Theory's Howard Said, 'I Can't Believe A Single BTC Is Worth $5K', Here's How Much You'd Have Today

In an episode aired on November 30, 2017, the popular sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” ventured into the world of cryptocurrencies as the cast stumbled upon a laptop containing a valuable cache of Bitcoin BTC/USD. The entire storyline revolved around this newfound Bitcoin treasure.

What Happened: The cast of “The Big Bang Theory” stumbles upon a laptop belonging to Penny’s (played by Kaley Cuoco) ex-boyfriend Zack, which happens to contain bitcoins.

As the plot unfolds, Howard, played by Simon Helberg, one of the show’s main characters, exclaims, “I can’t believe a single bitcoin is worth $5,000.” Leonard, his friend, responds by reminding him of their own past Bitcoin mining efforts.

During a conversation with Leonard (played by Johnny Galecki), Raj, played by Kunal Nayyar expresses his desire to use his share of the bitcoins to purchase “a tiger."

However, their mischievous friend Sheldon, played by Jim Parsons, feeling excluded from the investment decision-making process, decides to play pranks on the group.

Curiosity intensifies when Howard opens the wallet on the laptop, prompting Leonard to inquire about the funds. To everyone’s disappointment, Howard reveals that the wallet is empty. Meanwhile, Sheldon seems to possess a clue regarding the whereabouts of the missing bitcoins, leaving the audience intrigued.

“The Big Bang Theory” is a popular American television sitcom that revolves around a group of geeky characters residing in Pasadena, California.

Why It Matters: Coinciding with the episode’s airing date, if you had invested $100 in bitcoin, which was trading at around $9,779, they would have seen a significant investment profit.

The value of the investment would have been approximately $297.94, representing a profit of $197.94 or 197.94% return.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $29,136, down 0.21% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

