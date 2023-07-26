If You Invested $100 In Dogecoin When Mia Khalifa Said She Bought 'Dog Stocks', Here's How Much You'd Have Today

OnlyFans star Mia Khalifa in 2021 revealed a fondness for Dogecoin DOGE/USD, a cryptocurrency that originated as a lighthearted meme in the crypto community.

What Happened: Khalifa declared her entry into the world of Dogecoin, on Jan. 29, 2021 on her Twitter account, “Okay, I caved and bought the dog stocks lmaoooooo.”

Just two days prior, on Jan. 27, Khalifa also disclosed her involvement in the highly publicized stock market frenzy fueled by the infamous WallStreetBets subreddit. Among her purchases were shares of GameStop, a company that underwent a meteoric rise, reaching a peak of $469.

The creation of Dogecoin as a cryptocurrency initially sparked amusement and curiosity within the crypto community. However, its journey took an unexpected turn when Elon Musk tweeted a simple yet profound message: “One word: Doge.” This single tweet by the enigmatic entrepreneur caused Dogecoin’s value to surge by a staggering 20%.

Why It Matters: For individuals who had the foresight to invest $100 in Dogecoin on the day Khalifa announced her purchase, when its trading price stood at a meager $0.041, the current return on their investment is nothing short of extraordinary. Today, that initial $100 investment would have burgeoned to $195.76, representing profits of 95.76%.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.080, up 4% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

