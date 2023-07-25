Macro Guru Raoul Pal Predicts Elon Musk Will Use Dogecoin To Make 'Global Payment System' For Creators On X

The subtle changes in Elon Musk’s Twitter bio following the rebranding of the platform to “X” have ignited speculations about the potential integration of Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

What Happened: Macro Guru and former Goldman Sachs executive Raoul Pal has further intensified the speculation, offering his perspective on Musk’s potential use of Dogecoin for global payments.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Pal suggested that Musk might employ Dogecoin as a medium for global payments to content creators on the Twitter platform. "He will use crypto to be able to make global payments for creators etc. My guess is he uses Doge. "

To a question by a Twitter user who asked why Musk would not use any other crypto, Pal replied: “Because he owns a decent chunk of Doge and he likes it.”

Why It Matters: On Tuesday, Twitter users keenly observed an alteration in Musk’s Twitter bio. His profile location now showcases both an “X” and a “D.”

Crypto enthusiasts quickly linked the “X” to Twitter’s recent rebranding, while interpreting the “D” as a direct reference to Dogecoin. Given Musk’s prior public support for Dogecoin, this small but significant change has sparked a fresh wave of speculation about his intentions regarding the meme coin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.077, up 5.39% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

