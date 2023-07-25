Dogecoin Co-Creator Finds ChatGPT Parent CEO Sam Altman's Worldcoin 'Creepy And Weird'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD co-creator Billy Markus, also known by his pseudonym Shibetoshi Nakamoto, referred to the newly launched cryptocurrency Worldcoin as “creepy and weird.”

What Happened: Markus’s comment came in response to a tweet from Jack Dorsey, where Dorsey mentioned, "visit the Orb or the Orb will visit you…"

The Orb is a key component of the Worldcoin project, spearheaded by Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI and the mind behind AI models like ChatGPT.

Worldcoin aims to address the global challenge of aligning economic incentives and human identity. The small device, referred to as the Orb, scans individuals’ eyes to generate a unique digital identity, known as a World ID. This World ID serves as proof of personhood, an essential tool in an era where artificial intelligence blurs the boundaries between human and machine creations.

Although Altman acknowledges that the journey will be arduous and the outcome uncertain, the increasing interest in AI may provide favorable momentum for the Worldcoin project. The whitepaper outlines Worldcoin’s mission to establish a globally inclusive identity and financial network, thereby enhancing economic opportunities and paving the way for global democratic processes, alongside the potential for an AI-funded universal basic income (UBI).

Why It Matters: Bitcoin BTC/USD operates by issuing tokens to secure its network, while Ethereum ETH/USD focuses on facilitating decentralized applications and smart contracts. In a similar vein, Worldcoin issued tokens with the goal of expanding its own network, leveraging security measures inherited from Ethereum.

In addition to Markus expressing his unease about Worldcoin’s proof-of-personhood system, another prominent figure, Vitalik Buterin, co-founder of Ethereum, has voiced concerns as well. Buterin highlighted his reservations about the system as Worldcoin goes live on Binance, indicating potential skepticism within the crypto community about the project’s approach.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.076, up 7.99% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

