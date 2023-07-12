Chat, Pay and Play All in One Place With Coinbase Wallet

Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN announced on Wednesday the integration of a new messaging feature into its Wallet, aiming to enhance user interaction within the crypto community.

To provide a seamless and secure user experience, Coinbase Wallet partnered with XMTP, an open protocol and network for secure Web3 messaging.

The company stated the development was part of Coinbase's ongoing commitment to fostering a future where blockchain and decentralized applications are used more frequently for transactions and interactions.

The messaging feature on Coinbase Wallet, powered by the XMTP protocol, combines messaging and payments, eliminating the need for separate apps.

It offers end-to-end encryption, ensuring privacy and portability. Users can now directly message any .eth, .cb.id, or .lens address, make offers on NFTs directly through their wallets, engage with their communities and send payments across thousands of coins, including gas-free USD Coin USDC/USD.

This also removes the need to send a small balance to confirm a wallet address, reducing unnecessary risk and potential losses.

Coinbase further stated the integration of the messaging feature addresses several challenges users may have faced, such as accidentally sending crypto to the wrong address or dealing with fake online profiles on social media platforms.

The feature also allows users to carry their conversations across any other XMTP-compatible app, providing full control and ownership over their identity and chats.

The messaging feature is currently being rolled out to a small subset of users, including all Lens protocol users and anyone who scans a specific QR code provided by Coinbase.

