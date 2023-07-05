How Two Canadian Teenagers Stole Bitcoin, Ethereum Worth $4M From A US Resident Pretending To Be Coinbase 'Support'

Two 17-year-olds from Hamilton, Ontario have been charged after allegedly stealing $4 million in cryptocurrency from a U.S. citizen.

What Happened: The authorities have revealed that the accused teenagers, operating under the aliases “Felon” and “Gaze,” exploited a spear phishing attack to deceive the victim into sharing his Ethereum ETH/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Constable Krista-Lee Ernst, speaking to CBC Hamilton, explained that the attackers employed a well-known technique known as spear phishing.

This targeted attack method involves impersonating a trusted entity to manipulate individuals into divulging sensitive information that can be leveraged to compromise their accounts.

In this specific instance, the accused teenagers assumed the identity of Coinbase Support, a prominent cryptocurrency exchange platform, to gain control over the victim’s crypto exchange portfolios.

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Collaborative Investigation and Arrests: The cybercrime came to light in June 2023, sparking a joint effort by Hamilton Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Secret Service Electronic Crimes Task Force to uncover the perpetrators behind the theft.

After a thorough investigation, the two teenagers were apprehended by the authorities.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC is trading at $30,818, down 0.70% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Mixed As BTC Dominance Soars Above 50%: Analyst Says Solana Poised To Touch All-Time Highs Past This Key Level

Join Benzinga’s Future of Crypto in NYC on Nov. 14, 2023, to stay updated on trends like AI, regulations, SEC actions & institutional adoption in the crypto space. Secure early bird discounted tickets now!