Pepe Coin Price Check: How Many Tokens Can You Buy For $1?

Pepe Coin PEPE/USD has significantly risen over the past week, with gains of over 70% due to a market-wide surge led by Bitcoin BTC/USD.

What Happened: The frog-themed meme coin rose as much as 5% in the last 24 hours, experiencing trading volumes of over $780 million, according to CoinMarketCap data.

PEPE is outperforming top meme tokens by market capitalization such as Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, Floki FLOKI/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

Current Price: As of the latest trading price, Pepe Coin is valued at $0.000001549. This means that for just over a dollar, you can purchase 653,594.7 PEPE tokens. With just $1.53, you can even buy over a million PEPE tokens.

In a recent tweet, Lookonchain finding revealed that a whale spent 4.54 million USDC and 150 Ethereum ETH/USD, equivalent to $287,000, to purchase 3.43 trillion PEPE.

