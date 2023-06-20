Bitcoin Skyrockets To Break $28K Resistance After Citadel, Fidelity and Charles Schwab Unveil EDX Markets

Bitcoin BTC/USD is currently experiencing a bullish trading season, accompanied by noteworthy developments in the crypto market.

What Happened: Major financial players, including Citadel Securities, Fidelity Digital Assets and Charles Schwab, have launched EDX Markets, a new crypto exchange platform, cementing the growing acceptance of digital currencies in traditional finance.

Additionally, the announcement of the BlackRock Bitcoin ETF has caught the attention of investors, signaling a significant step toward the mainstream adoption of Bitcoin. It is expected to be listed on NASDAQ.

While today's S&P candle shows a relatively flat performance, it reflects a cautious sentiment among traders and investors in the broader financial markets.

Why It Matters: The $28,000 resistance level has emerged as a crucial hurdle this year. Bitcoin managed to surpass it a few times in 2023, with a brief period of 8 days above $30,000. This emphasizes the challenge associated with breaking through this resistance level.

Traders and investors are closely monitoring Bitcoin's price action, analyzing technical indicators for potential breakouts or reversals. With the successful move above $28,000, there could be significant implications, such as indicating a more bullish market sentiment.

BTC Price Action: According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin is trading at $28,113.21, up 4.91% in the past 24 hours, Tuesday afternoon.

Bitcoin seven-day chart courtesy CoinMarket Cap

This article was generated partially by ChatGPT and was reviewed by a Benzinga editor.

