Craig Wright Launches Scathing Attack On Bitcoin Developers: They Are Seeking To 'Remove Property Rights' in Order To Steal

Craig Wright, who claims to be the creator of Bitcoin BTC/USD, on Monday, launched a scathing attack on Bitcoin's core developers

What Happened: Wright accused the Bitcoin Core developers of hindering innovation and intentionally destroying the efforts of dedicated builders.

Wright claimed that every time the protocol is altered, the hard work put in by diligent individuals is rendered worthless.

He further argued that the BTC Core developers disregarded the rights of creators, attempting to merge the concepts of open-source and public domain to essentially strip away property rights and perpetrate theft.

"By attempting to conflate open source and public domain, the BTC Core developers are seeking to remove property rights so that they can, in fact, steal," he tweeted.

Why It Matters: Wright, in December, said that he is ending his controversial campaign to prove his identity.

After years of futile efforts to prove his legitimacy, Wright appears to be nearing his long-standing quest to convince the world of his identity.

Wright has declared that he no longer seeks validation from the public or courts in relation to his claim of being the creator of Bitcoin. "I care for my wife, my mother, and my family," he said, "The only validation I seek now is from my family. The rest is no longer important."



Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a blockchain network that emerged following a hard fork from the Bitcoin Cash (BCH) network. The name "SV" stands for Satoshi Vision, reflecting its creator Wright, who claims that BSV represents the true vision of Bitcoin’s creator Satoshi Nakamoto. BSV itself is also a fork of BCH, which was in turn created as a fork of Bitcoin.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $26,891, up 1.90 % in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

