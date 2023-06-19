Elon Musk Dubs Popular Meme Coin-Linked AI Bot 'Bob' A 'Scam Crypto Account' And It Disappears In A Heartbeat

Twitter has suspended the account of the AI-powered bot “Explain This Bob,” linked to the popular memecoin, after Elon Musk alleged it was a “scam crypto account.” Musk made the claim in a tweet on June 18, and the account was suspended shortly after, as reported by Cointelegraph.

What Happened: The “Explain This Bob” account, created by Prabhu Biswal from India, used OpenAI’s GPT-4 model to comprehend and respond to tweets by those who tagged the account. The account had amassed over 400,000 followers before its suspension.

The bot was linked to the ERC-20 meme coin Bob Token (BOB) that was launched in April 2023. The suspension led to a drop in the price of BOB by over 30%.

Why It Matters: The suspension marks a shift in Musk’s earlier impression of the bot, who had tweeted “I love Bob” in response to one of its tweets on April 20. Observers believe Musk views “Explain This Bob” as a marketing tactic to boost BOB’s price.

Despite the suspension, the hashtag “FREEBOB” has circulated on Crypto Twitter, with many arguing that BOB isn’t a scam coin and the suspension is unwarranted. As previously reported by Benzinga, Musk has been vocal about his efforts to combat spam bots on Twitter.

This incident adds to Musk’s ongoing engagement with Twitter bots, as he had previously offered a $1 million bounty to nab and convict Twitter botnet hackers, as reported by Benzinga.