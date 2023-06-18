A Shiba Inu Whale Moved $25.6 Million Worth Of SHIB In A Big Transaction — Here's Where The Crypto Went

The blockchain-tracking service Whale Alert reported on Saturday about a large Shiba Inu SHIB/USD transaction in which an unknown crypto whale moved more than 3 trillion SHIB tokens.

According to the Whale Alert, the whale moved a total of 3,811,233,843,288 SHIB worth about $25.6 million from one unknown wallet to another unknown wallet.

The sender paid a little over $1 to process the immense Shiba Inu transaction.

One of the recent developments in the Shiba Inu ecosystem is the emergence of Shibacals, an In-Real-Life (IRL) feature that enables community members to convert their SHIB-themed NFTs into tangible objects like toys or plushies.

This development brings digital assets into the physical realm, providing a new dimension of engagement for Shiba Inu enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, Shiba Inu influencer Lucie mentioned on Friday how Shibacals could positively impact the SHIB community.

In May, over a million SHIB addresses experienced losses in the crypto market, and more than a third of these addresses, approximately 363,670 wallets, had purchased the SHIB token within the price range of $0.000009 to $0.000014.

Also, In March, nearly 25 trillion SHIB worth a quarter of a billion dollars were securely moved off one of the crypto exchanges and placed in cold storage, according to new on-chain data.

SHIB's much-hyped new layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, has now seen over a million transactions over Puppynet, Shibarium's testnet.

The PuppyScan.Shib reported that Shibarium's beta version has 16.7 million wallet addresses and is currently experiencing 536,181 daily transactions.

At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.007407, up by 12 percent in the last seven days.

Photo: Shutterstock