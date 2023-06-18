Elon Musk's Doge Denial, Analyst's Hefty Price Target And Shiba Inu Whales: Meme Coin World Was Howling With News This Week

This week in the meme-coin world was nothing short of a rollercoaster ride, with whales making waves and politicians joining the pack. From massive transactions to bullish predictions, there was no shortage of tail-wagging news.

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was in the spotlight as a mysterious whale accumulated a whopping $10 million worth of the meme coin from Coinbase and Binance. This happened amidst the ongoing legal battle between the SEC and crypto exchanges. The whale’s move has left the community intrigued and hopeful for a bullish run. (Sniff out the full story here.)

In another surprising turn of events, a Shiba Inu whale moved $31.7 million worth of SHIB in a single transaction. The crypto world is abuzz with speculation about the whale’s intentions. Could this be a sign of a major price movement on the horizon? Only time will tell. (Dig up the full story here.)

Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the original meme coin, also had its share of headlines. A crypto analyst predicted a potential rally of over 95% by late 2023. Such a bullish forecast has left the Dogecoin community wagging their tails in excitement. Paw through the full article here.

Elon Musk, the self-proclaimed “Dogefather,” denied owning Dogecoin in response to an insider trading lawsuit. This revelation has left the community in a state of confusion and curiosity. ‘Un-leash’ the full story here.

Finally, a North Carolina politician announced his plans to buy Shiba Inu with his next paycheck. His statement, “Nothing else will ever gain that traction,” has stirred up quite a discussion in the crypto community. Fetch the full scoop here.

How Top Meme Coins Performed: Let’s take a look at how our favorite meme coins have been performing this week:

Dogecoin DOGE/USD has seen a 0.44% change in the last 7 days and is currently trading at $0.06215. Its market cap stands at $8.69 billion.

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has seen a 6.79% change in the last 7 days and is currently trading at $0.00007194. Its market cap stands at $4.24 billion.

Pepe PEPE/USD has seen a 6.06% change in the last 7 days and is currently trading at $0.00009844. Its market cap stands at $385.7 million.

FLOKI FLOKI/USD has seen a 3.36% change in the last 7 days and is currently trading at $0.00002222. Its market cap stands at $210.2 million.

Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD has seen a 2.16% change in the last 7 days and is currently trading at $0.7294. Its market cap stands at $167.7 million.