Vitalik Buterin Honored With 'Rasputin'-Like Song — And You Can Mint It As An NFT For Free

Ethereum ETH/USD co-creator Vitalik Buterin is a prominent figure in the world of cryptocurrency. But perhaps few would have expected that Buterin’s influence would extend to the creation of a Eurodisco dance track inspired by the infamous Russian mystic Rasputin.

What Happened: The single, titled "V Buterin," draws inspiration from the story of Rasputin, and is available as a free-to-mint NFT on the web3 music platform Sound.xyz.

The track was brought to life by the pseudonymous co-founder of Sound.xyz, Gigamesh, and Ben Jones, co-founder of Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution.

The two collaborators sought to celebrate Sound.xyz’s expansion beyond the Ethereum mainnet to offer compatibility with Optimism. The new development means artists will be able to sell their blockchain-backed music and earn revenue directly from their fans.

Why It Matters: As a tribute to this milestone, Gigamesh and Jones merged their creative talents to create the "V Buterin" track, infused with a 1970s disco vibe reminiscent of Boney M’s smash hit “Rasputin.”

The song has already sparked significant interest, with over 27,000 NFTs of the song being minted and distributed for free. The song’s creators plan to continue the minting process until June 19, to own an NFT of the lively "V Buterin" track.

Listen to the track below:

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,633, down 6.23% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

