Bitcoin Records Gains; Pepe Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $26,600 level on Friday.
Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gained, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.
Pepe PEPE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while WOO Network WOO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.11 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by 1% at $26,654 while ETH rose by around 0.2% to $1,845 on Friday.
- Pepe PEPE/USD
- Render Token RNDR/USD
- Toncoin TON/USD
- XDC Network XDC/USD
- Solana SOL/USD
- WOO Network WOO/USD
- Kava KAVA/USD
- Stacks STX/USD
- Synthetix SNX/USD
- Cardano ADA/USD
Price: $0.3182
24-hour drop: 2.7%
