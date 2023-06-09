Bitcoin Records Gains; Pepe Emerges As Top Gainer

Bitcoin BTC/USD traded higher, with the cryptocurrency prices trading above the $26,600 level on Friday.

Ethereum ETH/USD also recorded gained, trading above the key $1,800 mark this morning.

Pepe PEPE/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while WOO Network WOO/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap rose to $1.11 trillion, recording a 24-hour gain of 0.4%. BTC was trading higher by 1% at $26,654 while ETH rose by around 0.2% to $1,845 on Friday.

