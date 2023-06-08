Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Awakens After 10-Year Snooze For A Stunning 13,400% Gain

After more than a decade of inactivity, a wallet holding a large sum of Bitcoin BTC/USD worth $37.8 million made a transfer of 1,432.93 Bitcoin to a new address.

What Happened: According to on-chain analytics firm Lookonchain, the wallet initially received the Bitcoin on April 9, 2013, when the price was only $195.40 per coin.

The current price per Bitcoin is $26,411, which is much higher than the price of $195.40 per Bitcoin on April 9, 2013, when the wallet initially received the transfer. The gains on this transfer amount to an astonishing 13,402.57%.

These Bitcoins are part of what is known as Ancient Supply, coins that were bought at least seven years ago, though some experts take five years as their base date.

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Why It Matters: In the past months, several dormant wallet addresses have been awakened.

On May 15, over 139 Bitcoins, which had been acquired in June 2011 for slightly over $2,250 dollars, were moved into a new Segwit (Segregated Witness) address. This haul is now valued at $3.5 million at Bitcoin's current price mark – a 155,456% increase.

Reactivations of dormant wallets trigger speculation among the crypto community about the motives behind these moves. For instance, there is speculation about Satoshi Nakamoto's (Bitcoin's creator) stash, which is believed to constitute 5% of the total Bitcoin supply.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $26,411.75, down 2%, in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Fall Amid Binance, Coinbase Lawsuits — Analyst Now Prefers NFTs Over ‘Buying Some Random Dog Coin’