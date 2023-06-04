Mark Cuban To Release His Book As NFT On Polygon Network This Week

Entrepreneur and television personality Mark Cuban is set to release his book titled “How to Win at the Sport of Business: If I Can Do It, You Can Do It”, this week as an NFT using the Polygon MATIC/USD network.

What Happened: Book.io announced the partnership with Cuban through a tweet, revealing that Cuban was spurred to work with the company after mentioning NFTs during an episode of the “BanklessHQ” podcast. Cuban, who is highly active on social media, was immediately made aware of the Book community’s interest in him by the show’s listeners and started following the company’s Twitter account.

Eventually, the Book.io team got in touch with Cuban and shared their pitch deck with him. The negotiations took a couple of weeks before closing the deal.

See More: A Stay At The Floating Palace From James Bond's ‘Octopussy’

Why It Matters: Cuban is partnering with Book.io, a company that publishes all kinds of content on various blockchain networks including Ethereum ETH/USD, Cardano, Algorand, and Polygon.

The book is being released as an NFT, which can be held inside a digital wallet. However, unlike typical NFTs, which enable access to the contents of a digital asset through blockchain scanners or third-party platforms like Opensea, Book-io is calling their NFTs “Decentralized Encrypted Assets” (DEAs).

Price Action: At the time of writing, MATIC was trading at $0.88, down 2.12% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Flat Amid Inflation Fears: On-Chain Analytics Firm Says This Could Signal ETH ‘On Its Way’ To $2K