Family Of Missing 'Bitcoin Millionaire' Say They Have Been 'Kept In Dark' After He Was Found Dead

The family of Dr. John Forsyth, a Bitcoin BTC/USD millionaire who was discovered shot dead last month in the Missouri Ozarks, has claimed the police investigating the case are keeping them in the dark.

What Happened: John, who worked as both an emergency room doctor and a crypto entrepreneur, was found dead in Arkansas over a week after he was reported missing in Missouri.

In a new development to the story, Richard Forsyth, John's brother, told Fox News that detectives have provided limited information on the entrepreneur's death and that he is a long way from understanding the circumstances surrounding it.

Allegations Continue: Richard also revealed that John was involved in a crypto-related kidnapping last year, further complicating the investigation. Despite hours of discussions with the Missouri State Police, Richard claims they have shared little information, stating, “We are mad we are being kept so in the dark."

Forsyth was the founder of Onfo, a decentralized cryptocurrency company that earned him the nickname of a “Bitcoin millionaire” after a Forbes profile highlighted his success as an early adopter of the cryptocurrency.

The alarm was first raised when Forsyth failed to show up for his shift at Mercy Hospital in Cassville, Missouri.

The family also alleges that John had warned them of potential danger before his death. In February 2022, John was reportedly kidnapped in a suspected crypto-related incident, Fox News reported citing an anonymous source. He was zip-tied, taken to a bridge, threatened, and then released. While there's no evidence connecting the kidnapping to his death, the family feels it is a crucial factor to consider.

Why It Matters: His disappearance was particularly concerning because it went against his punctual nature. Described as someone who would not miss a shift “even if his eyeballs were hanging out of their sockets,” his failure to appear was an “immediate red flag,” Richard told The Daily Beast.

John's wallet, passport and briefcase were soon recovered from his unlocked car near a 90-acre aquatic park, along with his cell phones, which were found in the RV he often parked outside the hospital where he worked.

Richard admitted that he and his brother had “made some enemies” in the crypto space.

It has since been reported by local media that Dr. John Forsyth’s body was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound in a lake located in northwest Arkansas. However, the actual cause of the death is still unknown.

The Missouri State Police are still investigating the case, and there have been no updates on their findings.

