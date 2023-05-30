BEN Holders Rejoice: PsyDex Launch Offers Exclusive Airdrop, ETH Benefits Courtesy Of BitBoy

Crypto influencer Bitboy recently unveiled PsyDex, an innovative Crypto DEX and Memecoin Launchpad set to solve the meme coins liquidity issues.

The native token linked to this decentralized exchange is called Loyal LOYAL/USD. It aims to address the prevalent issue of rug pulls and foster true decentralization.

The project introduces a locked liquidity feature and promises substantial rewards for Ben BEN/USD holders, signaling a significant step forward in the crypto ecosystem.

Eliminating Rug Pulls

PsyDex meme coin launchpad addresses the risks associated with meme coins. By implementing locked liquidity, it ensures stability and protects against liquidity drains.

The launchpad also acts as a crowdfunding platform for meme coins, encouraging responsible community-driven projects and offering a secure environment for investors.

Airdrop For Ben Holders

About 25% of Loyal and the staked Ethereum ETH/USD will be airdropped to BEN Holders to compensate for their loyalty to the project.

"We will drop 25% of the liquidity pool profits, specifically from the loyal token. We plan to do this weekly, considering the substantial volume involved. The exact amount of rewards for individuals is yet to be determined," Bitboy stated. "However, with 25% being a significant number, it represents a substantial daily payout shared among the Bencoin holders."

Overall

It is certainly interesting to see how Ben and BitBoy are generating a movement within their respective communities by launching new tokens. Their shift towards utility rather than simply embracing hype and memes.

A DEX that facilitates the launch of new tokens while ensuring liquidity sounds innovative.

It will be a matter of time to witness how all of this unfolds.

Disclaimer: The author holds Ben Token