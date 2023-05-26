3 Musketeers' Weekly Recap: Musk's Warning On Dogecoin Investments, A Crypto Indiana Jones, Whales Play Poker

Hey there, fellow crypto enthusiasts! It’s your trusted Crypto Musketeer bringing you the top crypto stories of the week.

First up, let’s talk about the “good boy” Dogecoin DOGE/USD, the meme cryptocurrency that’s won the hearts of none other than Elon Musk. The leader of the Dogecoin army is urging caution when it comes to investing in digital currencies.

At the recent CEO Council Summit in London, Musk made it clear that he’s not encouraging people to blindly jump on the crypto bandwagon.

But, on the brighter side, we hear that Musk is quite amused by the idea of a cryptocurrency that started out as a joke actually becoming a global currency.

DeSantis Says Nay To CBDC: Why The Florida Governor Prefers Bitcoin

Next, let’s talk about the recent Twitter Spaces chat between Ron DeSantis and Musk.

The Florida Governor had some interesting things to say about Bitcoin BTC/USD.

DeSantis predicted that Bitcoin would be doomed if President Biden got re-elected. We’re not so sure about that, but it’s interesting to hear different perspectives.

DeSantis also expressed concerns about government power when it comes to CBDC and believes that by supporting Bitcoin, we’re defending civil liberties.

The Crypto Indiana Jones

Moving on to something a bit more dramatic, we’ve got a classic “infidelity” story.

In a recent divorce case in New York, a woman found out that her husband had been hiding a significant amount of Bitcoin.

Tracking down digital assets can be tricky, but never fear, there are crypto hunters who specialize in this field. They’re like the Indiana Jones of the crypto world, fearlessly exploring uncharted territories in search of the elusive digital gold.

Bitcoin Whales Make Waves, Google Searches Dive

Finally, we come to the Bitcoin whales that are making waves in the crypto market.

Anonymous wallets moved over $1 billion worth of Bitcoin to other unknown wallets in six massive transactions last Thursday

But while the whales play these games with billions global interest in the term “Bitcoin” has hit rock bottom. Google Trends shows a sharp decline from a peak of 100 in May 2021 to a measly 18 now.

And to add to the chaos, it appears that Bitcoin has been infiltrated by an unidentified miner! Who is this mysterious miner? Binance Pool, AntPool, and other established pools are scratching their heads. It’s like a crypto version of Cluedo, but with more computers and fewer candlesticks.

All for one and one for all!

See you next Friday!

