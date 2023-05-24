Ethereum Co-Creator Vitalik Buterin Shared A Game From His 'Pre-Crypto Days' — We Gave It A Try

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin has introduced a “real-time strategic game” called Slasha to his followers.

What Happened: Buterin on Tuesday called it a "totally random fun thing" and encouraged his followers to have a go at it.

A brief description of the game was provided by Buterin, who revealed that he had created it in 2011, before his involvement in the world of cryptocurrency.

Benzinga tried out the game to see how it held up.

In the game, players act as commanders, leading their army to fight against the evil forces of an evil wizard and his demonic minions.

The game is set in the realm of Queen Madrina, a prosperous kingdom that has become the target of the terrorist group known as Sabayon. As the commander, players would summon loyal soldiers and form a small army to fight the enemy.

The tutorial provides a brief introduction to the game, explaining the situations that the player is supposed to confront as a commander and the mechanism that they must use to control their army.

Gameplay: The game was found to be simple in its design, with a basic strategy that was easy to learn.

Gameplay consists mainly of controlling units by right-clicking next to them and left-clicking to tell them to move to a certain point. The fighting is automated and does not require any specific commands from the player.

Despite its simplicity, Slasha is a great way to pass the time. The game may be rustic, but it is a refreshing change from the humdrum of the cryptocurrency world.

Price Action: At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1,828.56, down 1.76% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

