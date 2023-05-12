In a new development, Linda Yaccarino, the newly appointed CEO of Twitter, has been spotted following the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD memecoin on the social media platform.

The move has prompted speculation about Yaccarino's interest in the popular digital asset, adding a layer of intrigue to her introduction as Twitter's chief executive.

Elon Musk, who recently announced he would be appointing a new CEO for Twitter, confirmed Yaccarino's appointment to the position.

The change in leadership will take effect in six weeks.

The fact that Yaccarino follows Shiba Inu on Twitter is leading to widespread speculation about the CEO's involvement or interest in the digital asset, particularly since she follows just over 1,000 Twitter accounts, one of which belongs to the meme coin.

Interestingly, Yaccarino does not appear to follow any other cryptocurrency account, adding fuel to speculation that she may be more of a Shiba Inu enthusiast than a general cryptocurrency advocate.

Yaccarino has not publicly commented on her interest in the meme coin.

Weighing in on the development, Aliasgar Merchant, developer relations Engineer at Informal Systems, said Musk has previously demonstrated an interest in cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD.

He said, "I wouldn’t be surprised if more of his Twitter prodigies would be interested in crypto."

But he cautioned against taking a simple follow as an endorsement, suggesting it could merely be a personal interest rather than indicating Twitter's intention to integrate with the cryptocurrency.

Jennifer Sanasie, anchor and producer at CoinDesk TV, offered Benzinga a broader perspective.

She said Twitter is popular among cryptocurrency enthusiasts but also has a diverse user base, many of whom may have never interacted with cryptocurrencies.

She stated, "Introducing SHIB or any other crypto as a form of payment on the platform would be a step in the right direction for exposure to the space and mainstream adoption."

The Last Word: The SHIB community is keeping a close eye on developments as Yaccarino takes the helm at Twitter.

Her decision to follow SHIB may hint at future interactions between the social media giant and the world of digital currencies.

