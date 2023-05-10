Artist Matt Furie, creator of the viral Pepe meme, said that he has no knowledge of Pepe Coin PEPE/USD, despite its recent surge in popularity.

What Happened: Furie made the remarks during a Twitter Spaces chat session on Tuesday, discussing his new NFT art collection Zogs.

Furie said, “Actually, this is the first I’ve heard of it. What is Pepe coin?”

He went on to clarify that he is a "Dogecoin DOGE/USD maxi" and is familiar with Ethereum ETH/USD and Bitcoin BTC/USD.

See More: The Art Of The Future: Lisa Ray’s TheUpsideSpace Bring NFTs To Center Stage

Why It Matters: Furie has distanced himself from the Pepe meme in the past due to its misappropriation by extremist political groups.

Pepe first appeared in Furie’s comic, “Boy’s Club,” and has since been adopted and transformed into a meme used by various political factions, including protesters in Hong Kong and the far-right in the U.S.

Price Action: At the time of writing, PEPE was trading at $0.000002018, up 7.2% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Trade Mixed Ahead Of CPI Data: Warren Buffett’s Big Stock Dump ‘Bad Signal’ For King Crypto, Says Analyst