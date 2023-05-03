Survivor Wallet: The Game-Changing Blockchain Solution For Instant Disaster Relief

The Algorand Foundation ALGO/USD announced the initial launch of the Kare Survivor Wallet.

This project is a collaboration with the Disaster Services Corporation Society of St. Vincent de Paul USA (DSC SVDP-USA) and National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (National VOAD).

This blockchain-based platform funded by the American Red Cross aims to improve the efficiency, transparency and speed of disaster aid distribution, the Algorand Foundation said, in an emailed statement.

By utilizing a mobile app, families can verify their identities, receive credits and redeem them for critical supplies directly from Amazon within 24 hours.

This process significantly reduces the traditional wait time of several months for relief supplies.

Developed in partnership with Singapore-based technology firm AID:Tech, the Kare Survivor Wallet leverages the Algorand blockchain's security, reliability and scalability to verify digital identities and disburse relief funds.

Also Read: Cold Calls Crushed: UK's Daring Plan To Eliminate Crypto Scammers And Save Billions

The American Red Cross is investing in the Algorand blockchain's potential to transform disaster aid distribution across additional states, and by late spring that should include Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi. Most recently, the Kare Survivor Wallet facilitated the distribution of essential goods to families affected by recent disasters in Tennessee and Florida.

“This unique public-private partnership has brought together leading aid organizations with technologists who sought to streamline the process through which families impacted by natural disasters can access much-needed relief,” said Elizabeth Disco-Sherer, CEO of St. Vincent de Paul Disaster Services and chairwoman of National VOAD.

“The promising stories of these first families using the Kare Survivor Wallet is an early sign of just how transformative this approach will truly be.”

Read Next: Dark Web's Darkest Hour: Massive Crypto Seizure And Arrests Leave Criminals Shaking In Fear

Photo: Shutterstock