Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is reportedly claiming that someone is using an AI-powered disinformation campaign against it.

What Happened: This revelation follows a surge of requests from numerous quarters inquiring whether Changpeng Zhao, the founder of Binance, is affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party, according to Fortune.

The report said that further inspection pointed towards a characteristic conversation with AI program ChatGPT, which reported that Zhao had a hand in developing a social media platform for the China National Petroleum Corp.

Binance chief strategy officer Patrick Hillmann told Fortune that it made attempts, with a series of queries to replicate the conversation, but their efforts proved futile until they referred to the state-run petroleum corporation explicitly. ChatGPT then cited Zhao’s fake LinkedIn page and a Forbes web page from 2018 as sources of the information, stated the Fortune report.

Why It Matters: Despite vehemently denying any involvement with the Chinese Communist Party over an extended period, Binance said that the assertion made by ChatGPT regarding Zhao’s role in a state-run oil corporation is preposterous, given that he was in secondary school at the time.

Binance did not respond to Benzinga's request for comment on the story, at press time.

