Pepe Coin PEPE/USD is up 2,300% in the last 30 days, outperforming top meme coins such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: In the past 24 hours, PEPE is up 75%, trading at $0.0000012. The meme coin reached its all-time high levels at $0.0000014 on Monday morning.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that the meme coin even surpassed Dogecoin in trading volume, with its volume reaching a staggering $566 million, while DOGE’s trading volume only amounted to $271 million in the last 24 hours.

It’s worth noting that on Monday, PEPE was ranked second in trading volume, with Dogecoin in the lead.

Despite the risks involved, Pepe Coin received support from the Huobi crypto exchange, which added PEPE/USDT perpetual futures on its platform on April 26.

Meanwhile, a crypto trader recently told Benzinga how they turned 1 ETH into $140k with Pepe Coin.

