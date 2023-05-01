If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020.

In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust have returned 81.60%, 88.75% and 77.36%, respectively, since then.

As good as investors in the major U.S. indices have had it since 2020, a number of cryptocurrencies have performed that much better. Crypto bulls who bought when U.S. markets bottomed out in March 2020 and held on for the long term, despite the ongoing volatility, have been treated to epic returns on their investments.

Winners Since March 2020: Here’s how much $100 in each of the following cryptocurrencies and stocks back at the bottom of the U.S. market in March 2020 would be worth today:

Bitcoin BTC/USD : $542.65

: $542.65 Ethereum ETH/USD : $1,495.08

: $1,495.08 Dogecoin DOGE/USD : $4,487.92

