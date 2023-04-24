ñol


Shiba Inu Governance Token Gains 7% Amid Dogecoin Weakness

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 24, 2023 2:38 AM | 1 min read
Shiba Inu Governance Token Gains 7% Amid Dogecoin Weakness

Bone ShibaSwap BONE/USD, the governance token of the ShibaSwap ecosystem, is up 7% in the last 24 hours, even as top meme coins such as Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD took a hit.

What Happened: At the time of writing, BONE was trading above $1.

Bone ShibaSwap’s trading volume saw an increase of 15% in the past 24 hours, reaching $5.98 million, according to data from LunarCrush.

LunarCrush’s data analysis also indicates that Bone ShibaSwap saw an increase of 229.3% in total social media engagements over the course of a week, with the engagements reaching a total of over 132.3 million.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.079, down 1.31%. SHIB was trading at $0.000010, according to Benzinga Pro.

