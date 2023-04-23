If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Put It On Bitcoin Or Dogecoin?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios.

This week we posed the following question to over 1,000 Benzinga visitors on cryptocurrency investing:

If you had $1,000 to invest, would you put it on Bitcoin BTC/USD or Dogecoin DOGE/USD right now?

Bitcoin: 60.7%

Dogecoin: 39.3%

Bitcoin was trading around $27,600 at press time. The apex cryptocurrency has dipped over the past week by 9% from a $32,300 price level on July 21st.

Meanwhile, Dogecoin is trading at around $0.079, lower by 11.9% over the trailing week.

This survey was conducted by Benzinga in April 2023 and included the responses of a diverse population of adults 18 or older.

Opting into the survey was completely voluntary, with no incentives offered to potential respondents. The study reflects results from over 1,000 adults.