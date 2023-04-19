A widely followed pseudonymous crypto trader said that Dogecoin DOGE/USD will rally if Bitcoin BTC/USD reaches its all-time high this year.

What Happened: CrediBULL Crypto told his 339,000 followers on Twitter that if Bitcoin manages to reach its peak, it could lead to an alt season that would see a rise in various altcoins, including Dogecoin.

"I do think that if my thesis plays out and BTC makes a new ATH this year, the mother of all alt seasons will follow and you can bet DOGE will have its place in that," the trader tweeted.

CrediBULL Crypto said he has never invested in Dogecoin before but plans to make his first investment in the cryptocurrency if the price drops below his area of interest, which is below $0.05.

An alt season refers to a period in the cryptocurrency market where altcoins experience a surge in their value. During an alt season, many lesser-known cryptocurrencies tend to experience significant gains in a relatively short amount of time.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.092, down 0.32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

