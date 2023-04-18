A brand new meme cryptocurrency called Pepe (PEPE), launched just a few days ago, has already gone viral, gaining over 21,000% in the past three days, outperforming Dogecoin DOGE/USD and Shiba Inu SHIB/USD.

What Happened: With a market capitalization of as high as $33 million on Tuesday morning, this meme token has already raked in approximately $30 million in trading volumes on Uniswap.

Pepe hit 10,000 individual holders on Tuesday, which means that the tokens were quickly purchased by swathes of investors looking to turn a profit..

Despite having a rather low circulating supply of 420 trillion, referencing the cannabis culture slang ‘4/20,' the trading activity for Pepe tokens is quite serious.

However, it is important to note that these tokens have no connection to the actual ‘Pepe The Frog’ meme or Matt Furie, the meme’s original creator. The Pepe meme originated in the 2005 comic "Boy’s Club" and went viral over the years, becoming a popular part of internet culture.

Price Action At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.0929, up 3.79%. SHIB was trading at $0.0000115, up 1.32% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

