Shytoshi Kusama, the project lead of Shiba Inu SHIB/USD, on Sunday, teased the release of ShibaSwap 2.0 in a Telegram message.

What Happened: The lead developer in a Telegram post said, "ShibaSwap 2.0 is coming. Ignore anything that says otherwise."

ShibaSwap is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to trade various cryptocurrencies, with a focus on SHIB, LEASH, and BONE tokens that comprise Shiba Inu’s ecosystem. It has gained significant traction in the DeFi space since its launch in July 2021.

This update comes after the beta version launch of the Shibarium layer-2 solution for faster and cost-effective transactions.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Shiba Inu's 24-hour volume spiked over 40% to $323.03 million and its market cap rose over 3% to $6.84 trillion on Sunday.

Data from LunarCrush, a crypto tracker shows that social mentions increased by 52% in the last 24 hours.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000011, down 1.77% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise Even As Bitcoin Drops Below $30K: Why This Analyst Thinks Apex Crypto Can Hit All-Time High This Year