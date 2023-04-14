Shiba Inu Whale Gobbles Up 171B SHIB in 4 Massive Transactions

The 19th biggest Shiba Inu SHIB/USD whale has purchased a staggering 171.68 billion SHIB, worth a total of $1.88 million, through four separate transactions.

What Happened: The buying spree kicked off on Thursday with a purchase of 38.83 billion SHIB, worth $426,407, from the Binance-associated wallet “Binance 14,” according to Etherscan.io.

The whale then made additional purchases minutes later, acquiring 10.75 billion SHIB from an unknown wallet. Not content with those purchases, the buying frenzy continued with a $440,398 purchase for an additional 40.1 billion SHIB.

The fourth and final transaction was the largest of them all, with the whale acquiring a whopping 92.72 billion SHIB, worth an estimated $1.01 million.

The Shiba Inu whale now holds 5.05 trillion SHIB, worth a whopping $55.39 million, at the time of writing.

Price Action: At the time of writing, SHIB was trading at $0.000011, up 3.91% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

