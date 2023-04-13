Troubled cryptocurrency exchange FTX‘s native token FTT FTT/USD is up 96% in the last 24 hours, as news emerged that the exchange may be considering restarting in the future.

What Happened: According to the legal team that represents FTX’s debtors, the cryptocurrency firm has recovered around $7.3 billion in liquid assets as of an April 12 hearing in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

The team also claimed that FTX may restart its crypto exchange operations in the second quarter of 2024.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Earlier, FTX’s CEO John Ray had expressed interest in reviving the bankrupt exchange in a January interview.

Price Action: At the time of writing, FTX was trading at $2.57, an increase from the $1 range it had primarily occupied since its bankruptcy filing.

Read More: Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade Pushes It Higher, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Decline: Analyst Predicts 47% Rally For This Altcoin