Twitter CEO Elon Musk has offered to pay a million Dogecoin DOGE/USD as reward for proof of the existence of an emerald mine that has been attributed to his family.

What Happened: Musk made the offer in response to a tweet by DogeDesigner, a designer at Dogecoin, who had offered to pay 69.420 DOGE to any media outlet that could provide proof of the mine’s existence.

Born in South Africa to Errol and Maye Musk, Elon Musk moved to Canada as a teenager. The narrative about Musk’s family owning an emerald mine in Zambia has been circulating since at least 2018, but Musk himself has denied the story, calling it “false” in 2021.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Musk strongly denied allegations made by Robert Reich, a former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Berkeley professor. Reich had made the claims in a video about the myth of self-made billionaires, arguing that many of them actually had privileged upbringings.

In addition to Musk, Reich cited examples of Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos. After being challenged by Musk on Twitter, Reich stood by his claims, leading to a heated exchange between the two of them.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.083, up 2.50% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read More: Ethereum’s Shapella Upgrade Pushes It Higher, Bitcoin, Dogecoin Decline: Analyst Predicts 47% Rally For This Altcoin