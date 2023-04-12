Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level Following Inflation Data; Rocket Pool, Conflux Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $30,000 level on Wednesday following the release of inflation data.
The headline CPI came in at 5% year-on-year in March, down from 6% in February, according to data the Labor Department reported on Tuesday. The closely watched inflation reading was below average economist estimates of 5.2%. This marked the lowest inflation print since May 2021.
Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, falling below the key $1,900 mark this morning.
Solana SOL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Rocket Pool RPL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.
At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.22 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.4%. BTC was trading lower by 0.2% at $29,998 while ETH fell by around 2.3% to $1,870 on Wednesday.
Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:
Gainers
- Solana SOL/USD
Price: $23.51
24-hour gain: 5.5%
- Injective INJ/USD
Price: $6.63
24-hour gain: 4.3%
- Internet Computer ICP/USD
Price: $5.29
24-hour gain: 2.2%
- Render Token RNDR/USD
Price: $1.57
24-hour gain: 1.7%
- Huobi Token HT/USD
Price: $3.68
24-hour gain: 1.1%
Losers
- Rocket Pool RPL/USD
Price: $43.05
24-hour drop: 9.3%
- Conflux CFX/USD
Price: $0.3876
24-hour drop: 9.3%
- Lido DAO LDO/USD
Price: $2.23
24-hour drop: 8.4%
- Optimism OP/USD
Price: $2.22
24-hour drop: 6%
- SingularityNET AGIX/USD
Price: $8.85
24-hour drop: 5.8%
Read This Next: Microsoft To Rally Over 11%? Here Are 10 Other Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.