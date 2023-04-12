ñol


Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level Following Inflation Data; Rocket Pool, Conflux Among Top Losers

by Lisa Levin, Benzinga Editor
April 12, 2023 9:38 AM | 2 min read

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $30,000 level on Wednesday following the release of inflation data.

The headline CPI came in at 5% year-on-year in March, down from 6% in February, according to data the Labor Department reported on Tuesday. The closely watched inflation reading was below average economist estimates of 5.2%. This marked the lowest inflation print since May 2021.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, falling below the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Solana SOL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Rocket Pool RPL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.22 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.4%. BTC was trading lower by 0.2% at $29,998 while ETH fell by around 2.3% to $1,870 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

  • Solana SOL/USD

Price: $23.51
24-hour gain: 5.5%

  • Injective INJ/USD

Price: $6.63
24-hour gain: 4.3%

  • Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $5.29
24-hour gain: 2.2%

  • Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.57
24-hour gain: 1.7%

  • Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $3.68
24-hour gain: 1.1%

Losers

  • Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $43.05
24-hour drop: 9.3%

  • Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.3876
24-hour drop: 9.3%

  • Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.23
24-hour drop: 8.4%

  • Optimism OP/USD

Price: $2.22
24-hour drop: 6%

  • SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $8.85
24-hour drop: 5.8%

