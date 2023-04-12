Ethereum Falls Below This Key Level Following Inflation Data; Rocket Pool, Conflux Among Top Losers

Bitcoin BTC/USD moved lower, with the cryptocurrency prices trading below the key $30,000 level on Wednesday following the release of inflation data.

The headline CPI came in at 5% year-on-year in March, down from 6% in February, according to data the Labor Department reported on Tuesday. The closely watched inflation reading was below average economist estimates of 5.2%. This marked the lowest inflation print since May 2021.

Ethereum ETH/USD also moved lower, falling below the key $1,900 mark this morning.

Solana SOL/USD was the top gainer over the prior 24 hours, while Rocket Pool RPL/USD turned out to be the biggest loser.

At the time of writing, the global crypto market cap fell to $1.22 trillion, recording a 24-hour decline of 1.4%. BTC was trading lower by 0.2% at $29,998 while ETH fell by around 2.3% to $1,870 on Wednesday.

Here are the top ten crypto gainers and losers over the past 24 hours:

Gainers

Solana SOL/USD

Price: $23.51

24-hour gain: 5.5%

Injective INJ/USD

Price: $6.63

24-hour gain: 4.3%

Internet Computer ICP/USD

Price: $5.29

24-hour gain: 2.2%

Render Token RNDR/USD

Price: $1.57

24-hour gain: 1.7%

Huobi Token HT/USD

Price: $3.68

24-hour gain: 1.1%

Losers

Rocket Pool RPL/USD

Price: $43.05

24-hour drop: 9.3%

Conflux CFX/USD

Price: $0.3876

24-hour drop: 9.3%

Lido DAO LDO/USD

Price: $2.23

24-hour drop: 8.4%

Optimism OP/USD

Price: $2.22

24-hour drop: 6%

SingularityNET AGIX/USD

Price: $8.85

24-hour drop: 5.8%

