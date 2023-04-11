SHIB Metaverse To Usher In Bold Era Of Crypto Gaming And Passive Earnings

Shiba Inu developers have announced plans to launch "SHIB: The Metaverse," a project aimed at expanding the utility of the Shiba Inu SHIB/USD ecosystem.

The metaverse is set to open by December 2023 and will feature 100,595 plots of land minted by users.

Landowners can generate passive income from their plots, collect in-game resources and generate rewards.

In addition, developers plan to introduce a way to earn and ensure players have a personal space where they can build and manage their projects.

The metaverse will be developed in Shibarium, a layer 2 network that uses Shiba ecosystem tokens such as Bone BONE/USD and Leash LEASH/USD, with the testnet already live.

“While all development takes time, the MV team is confident that by the end of 2023, users will have the opportunity to explore some of the areas in this fantastic world, build, design, play, and develop within it,” the developers said. However, not all areas of the metaverse will be fully completed, as it is an ongoing project.

In the metaverse, users can create their own avatars – fashioned as humanoid dogs – to explore, visit and interact with lands and contribute to the in-game economy.

The "SHIB: The Metaverse" project is another example of the growing trend of metaverse development in the crypto space.

The use of blockchain technology in developing the metaverse provides new opportunities for users to own and control digital assets, and to participate in virtual economies.

The launch of "SHIB: The Metaverse" is expected to add further value to the SHIB ecosystem and expand its use cases beyond meme coin trading.

