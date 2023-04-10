ñol


Over Half Of Bitcoin's Supply Has Been Dormant For 2 Years, Says Glassnode: 'All-Time High'

by Mehab Qureshi, Benzinga Staff Writer 
April 10, 2023 4:14 AM | 1 min read
Bitcoin BTC/USD holders are hunkering down, with more than half of the supply remaining dormant over the past two years, according to on-chain analytics provider Glassnode

What Happened: In fact, the percentage of supply that was last active more than two years ago has reached an all-time high of 53%, suggesting that many long-term investors are now reluctant to sell their Bitcoin.

Pomp Investments’ Anthony Pompliano tweeted that approximately 29% of all Bitcoin in circulation has not budged in the last five years. He said that this amounts to over $150 billion in market cap, which has remained unmoved for half a decade or more.

Glassnode data further revealed that nearly 15% of all Bitcoin in circulation has, in fact, remained dormant for a decade. This amounts to "more than 2,700,000 bitcoin lost, forgotten, or in the hands of the most disciplined investors in the world."

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was trading at $28,295.53, up 1.47% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

Posted In: CryptocurrencyNewsAnthony PomplianoBitcoinGlassnode

