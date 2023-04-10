Burger King UK on Sunday caused a stir among cryptocurrency enthusiasts with a cryptic tweet that mentioned a new cryptocurrency, “BiteCoin.”

What Happened: The fast-food company tweeted “brb I’m making BiteCoin."

Dogecoin DOGE/USD adherents were quick to pick up on the reference, with some speculating that the “BiteCoin” tweet was a nod to the cryptocurrency’s canine mascot.

However, others expressed disappointment and frustration that Burger King was seemingly trying to capitalize on the buzz around cryptocurrency without actually offering anything of substance.

Following the tweet, several accounts emerged claiming to be the original Bitecoin.

As of now, Burger King has not made any further announcements or clarifications regarding “BiteCoin,” leaving the cryptocurrency community to speculate on the meaning of the initial tweet.

Earlier last week, UK Burger King tweeted, “Trying to convince my manager to let me have an office doge."

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.083, up 1% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

