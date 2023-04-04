Raoul Pal, a former Goldman Sachs executive, has predicted a bullish outlook for Ethereum ETH/USD.

What Happened: Pal told his 995,000 followers on Twitter that Ethereum will reach $1850, and once it does" it will be fireworks" for the second largest cryptocurrency in the world.

He called the ETH chart ‘tasty'. At the time of writing, ETH was trading at $1813, up 1.14% in the last 4 hours.

See More: Top Indian Apps That Give Bitcoin, NFT Rewards

Responding to a Twitter user ‘clausnitzer.eth' who agreed to Pal's prediction and said that It will be a rocky ride" for ETH. Pal replied, "It always is."

Earlier in February, Pal noted that Ethereum's inverse chart is displaying a clear ‘GMI crash pattern.' According to Pal, a break of the $2,000 level would be the final confirmation that the pattern is in motion.

He said that Ethereum could reach $10,000 by 2024. "I don’t see any reason why it’s not about $10,000. I see no reason at all. So, you know, that’s a decent upside from here." He said this during an interview with Altcoin Daily.

Read More: Dogecoin, Ethereum Jump Even As Bitcoin Slides Below $28K: Analyst Sees Chance To Buy Meme Coin If Price Drops To $0.08 Levels