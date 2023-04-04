Elon Musk May Have Put Doge Meme On Twitter, But Dogecoin Creator Finds This About The Platform 'Woefully Lacking'

Dogecoin DOGE/USD, a meme cryptocurrency that started off as a joke in 2013, is once again gaining attention from investors and social media users, leading to a surge in its price by more than 27% on Monday. This sudden surge was triggered by Twitter Chief Elon Musk's decision to replace its blue bird logo with the famous meme featuring a Shiba Inu dog.

What Happened: DOGE co-creator Billy Markus, popularly known as Shibetoshi Nakamoto, expressed his disappointment towards Twitter for lacking filtering tools that could provide a better user experience.

He was talking about a mass blocking feature that Twitter currently lacks.

"In my opinion, Twitter's tools allowing you to filter content are woefully lacking, and while I hope this improves, tools like these are needed for a positive user experience," he tweeted.

He stated that there was a need for tools like these to filter out content that might cause harassment or attacks on social media platforms.

Markus believes that blocking these types of users is necessary to create a safe and positive environment for everyone. He hopes that Twitter will improve its filtering tools in the future to prevent incidents like these from happening.

"Personally my feeling is if there's no quality way to curate, you need to block those highly likely to harass and attack needlessly," he added.

Musk tweeted a post that referenced some older tweets where he had joked about changing the DOGE logo.

Price Action: At the time of writing, DOGE was trading at $0.098, up 26.88% in the last 24 hours, according to Benzinga Pro.

