Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is currently grappling with a rumor that claims its CEO Changpeng Zhao, or CZ, is on Interpol’s “red notice” list.

What Happened: The rumor started with an image that made the rounds on Twitter, showing a photo of CZ on Interpol’s red notice web page, indicating that the cryptocurrency magnate was in serious legal trouble.

However, CZ himself has come forward to deny the rumors, claiming that the image was "photoshopped."

Interpol’s red notice is a request sent to law enforcement agencies globally to seek and provisionally arrest a person who is facing extradition or legal action.

The speculation started after a doctored image featuring CZ on Interpol’s red notice web page surfaced on Twitter.

The rumors were further fueled by a SHA256 hash encryption message, but a crypto influencer Cobie later confirmed that it was just an unlikely prediction and a rumor.

"If you panic sell on FUD or photoshopped images, well, you aren't likely to become rich. Block the FUD sources," CZ added.

